CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Bought by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 886,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,581 shares during the period. CarParts.com makes up 2.8% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $12,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 562,192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,808,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after acquiring an additional 281,915 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $17,939,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 149.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,029,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after acquiring an additional 616,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.35. 1,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,211. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $882.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.43 and a beta of 2.72.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.62 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other CarParts.com news, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,158. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

