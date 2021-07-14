Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.22). Carvana posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

CVNA traded down $8.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $314.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.30. Carvana has a 12 month low of $131.67 and a 12 month high of $329.10. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of -153.38 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,496,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $2,745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,455,815 shares of company stock valued at $408,273,989 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carvana by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after acquiring an additional 297,458 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 7.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after buying an additional 430,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $1,040,013,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

