Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for approximately 1.6% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.21% of Casey’s General Stores worth $17,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.82.

CASY stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.26. 241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.