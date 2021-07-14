Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 5,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $347,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $955,350.00.

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.26. 13,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.15 and a beta of 0.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.89.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 13.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 346.1% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $24,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

