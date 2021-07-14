Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 10,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $725,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $745,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58.

CSTL stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.05. 6,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -99.15 and a beta of 0.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

