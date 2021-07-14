Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Receives $17.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.29. 232,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,260. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.