CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Joseph S. Dimartino Sells 5,933 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $204,569.84.

CBZ traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,778. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CBIZ by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,979,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CBIZ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

