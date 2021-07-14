CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,223,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871,092 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.66% of CBRE Group worth $175,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,175,000 after acquiring an additional 195,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $238,792,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,114,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $593,285.00. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

