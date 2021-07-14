Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Cap of $148.39 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Celer Network has a market cap of $148.39 million and approximately $22.91 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00821586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005387 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,601,205,665 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

