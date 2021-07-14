Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Short Interest Update

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, an increase of 1,008.4% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APOP opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $8.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.82. Cellect Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cellect Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. The company develops ApoTainer, a kit for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures.

