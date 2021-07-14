Celo (CELO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $725.63 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Celo has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00008305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $725.63 million and approximately $23.76 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00042616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00117590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00153609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,732.08 or 0.99638898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.20 or 0.00944269 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars.

