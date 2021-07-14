Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.83.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.