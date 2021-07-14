Centiva Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after purchasing an additional 713,229 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,980 shares of company stock worth $8,625,514 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, dropped their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

