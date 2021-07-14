Centiva Capital LP Invests $207,000 in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,345,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,787,000 after buying an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 32,372 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 744,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 515,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after acquiring an additional 85,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $61,139.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,221.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,352 shares of company stock worth $270,256. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.