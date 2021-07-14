Centiva Capital LP Invests $248,000 in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,799 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,542. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $67.86 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

