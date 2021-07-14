Centiva Capital LP Sells 5,975 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Avient were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Avient by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Avient by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,715,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

In other Avient news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

