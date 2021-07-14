Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter valued at $203,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.83 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $464,847.00. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

