Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) SVP John M. A. Donelson Sells 8,526 Shares

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $196,098.00.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 60,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,613. The firm has a market cap of $344.08 million, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 2.65. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

