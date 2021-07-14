CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will announce $1.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

NYSE:CF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.59. The stock had a trading volume of 921,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,375. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CF Industries has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,113,430.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $8,857,400. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in CF Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.