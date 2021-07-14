Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

CMMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.84. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $168.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.21. Research analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

