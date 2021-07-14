Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHE.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.69.

CHE.UN stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.65. The company had a trading volume of 187,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.31. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The stock has a market cap of C$695.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

