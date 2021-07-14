Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives C$8.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHE.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,717. The firm has a market cap of C$697.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.24%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.