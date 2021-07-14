Chi Gastoken Reaches Market Cap of $277,558.21 (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $277,558.21 and approximately $119,554.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000066 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 163.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

Chi Gastoken (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chi Gastoken

