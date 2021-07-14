China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.32% of China Online Education Group worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of China Online Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

COE opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of -0.81.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $91.64 million for the quarter.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

