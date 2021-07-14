Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol Sells 7,798 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CMG traded up $12.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,619.98. 226,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,545. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,420.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,094.93 and a one year high of $1,626.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.41, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,720.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,666.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

