Chonk (CHONK) Price Reaches $33.65 on Major Exchanges

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $6,516.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chonk has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $33.65 or 0.00102433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.21 or 0.00856013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Chonk Profile

CHONK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

