Chrono.tech Hits Market Cap of $12.33 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $12.33 million and $172,263.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for $17.37 or 0.00052846 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.72 or 0.00854134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.