Chuy’s’ (CHUY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.88.

CHUY stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $733.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,175 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chuy’s by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,883,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 15.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

