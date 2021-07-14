CIBC Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$145.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$146.00 to C$145.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to an outperform rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB set a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$144.77.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$132.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.46 billion and a PE ratio of 26.67. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$121.66 and a 52-week high of C$149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.20.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.27%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

