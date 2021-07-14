CIBC Raises Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

Shares of IMO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.83. 17,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,351. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 387,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 277,324 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 425.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 918,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after buying an additional 743,959 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 22.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 246,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 54.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 98,219 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

