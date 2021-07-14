Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 55,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 304,954 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 134,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 798,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,292. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company has a market cap of $82.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 635.11% and a negative return on equity of 363.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

