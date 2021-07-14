Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,043 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.51% of Cincinnati Financial worth $250,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,565,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,743,000 after buying an additional 27,492 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 183.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $119.75 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $124.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

