Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 98,784 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,957 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,842,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $106.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $125.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.22.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

