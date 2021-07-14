Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,431,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

