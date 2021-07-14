Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,494 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 37,605 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,914 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,824,107,000 after acquiring an additional 159,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,779,146 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $390,081,000 after purchasing an additional 291,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,633,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.95. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.89.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,685. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

