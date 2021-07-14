Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Short Interest Down 91.2% in June

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the June 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KALTF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

About Claritas Pharmaceuticals

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. The company was formerly known as Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc in April 2021.

