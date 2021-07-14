Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 194 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.70. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.24 and a 1 year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,356,150. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

