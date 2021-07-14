Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 5,473 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,967.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 577,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.