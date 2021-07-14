Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

