Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 221,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 68,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $132.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.32. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

