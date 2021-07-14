Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New $790,000 Investment in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWC. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 358.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

IWC opened at $146.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.18. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $83.51 and a 1-year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.