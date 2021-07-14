CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 15,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,398,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Specifically, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $502.33 million, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 5.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.76.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 97.53%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

