Clearline Capital LP Raises Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 466.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,646 shares during the quarter. Vontier makes up 1.5% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Vontier were worth $11,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $6,953,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.91. 14,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,822. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

