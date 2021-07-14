Clene (NYSE:CLNN) Trading Down 5%

Clene Inc. (NYSE:CLNN) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.90. 1,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 283,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 207,684 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92.

Clene Company Profile (NYSE:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

