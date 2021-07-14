CloakCoin Price Hits $0.44 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $28,649.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001323 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001143 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050251 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026060 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,666,620 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

