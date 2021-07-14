Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

GLV stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

In other Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $59,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $3,567. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 6,150 shares of company stock worth $73,143 over the last 90 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

