CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 693,286 Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 693,286 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,119,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Forterra at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after buying an additional 1,188,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 60,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forterra by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 57,963 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of FRTA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. 1,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,460. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95. Forterra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.43.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

