CNH Partners LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CNH Partners LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,499 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.3% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTVA traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. 6,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,178. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

