CNH Partners LLC Invests $5.97 Million in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth about $12,438,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth about $3,237,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth about $736,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth about $2,488,000.

GAMCU stock remained flat at $$9.94 during trading on Wednesday. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,323. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

