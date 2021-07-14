CNH Partners LLC Makes New $9.93 Million Investment in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,930,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth $263,000.

GGPIU stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 423,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,084. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

